Cubs make four roster moves ahead of second game against Pirates

The Cubs announced they recalled right-handed pitchers Daniel Palencia and Keegan Thompson to the major leagues on Tuesday. In reciprocal, they placed Julian Merryweather on the 15-day IL with right knee tendinitis and optioned Jack Neely to Triple-A Iowa.

Palencia holds a 6.55 ERA from 11 innings pitched (seven appearances) in the major leagues this season. He earned his first career major league save on April 7 against the Dodgers. In 27 games with Triple-A Iowa, he holds a 5.46 ERA, three saves and 54 strikeouts.

Thompson has pitched in 13 games for the Cubs this season. He's holding a 3.50 ERA with one save in the major leagues this season. In Iowa, Thompson has pitched in 20 games (27.1 innings), recording a 2.96 ERA and one save.

Merryweather is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA from 15 appearances with the Cubs this season.

Neely, 24, recently made his major league debut on Aug. 21 against the Tigers. He's made four appearances in the major leagues this season, posting a 13.50 ERA from four innings pitched.

The Cubs will play their second of three games against the Pirates on Tuesday at 5:40 p.m. (CT).

