Cubs make history in offensive explosion vs. Reds

The Chicago Cubs didn’t waste any time jumping on the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night, scoring five runs in the first inning and ultimately putting up a 20-spot as they defeated the NL Central Division leaders.

The Cubs used a home run barrage to help pace the offense, with Dansby Swanson hitting a pair of long balls in the victory.

Of course, such an offensive explosion is rare, and as expected, it made some history.

In all, the Cubs hit seven home runs, with Mike Tauchman, Cody Bellinger, Miguel Amaya, Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom also going deep in the game.

According to Stathead, this is just the fourth time in team history the Cubs have hit seven home runs in a game, and the first since May 1977 against the San Diego Padres.

Their 20 runs also put them in elite company in team history. It was just the second time in the last 20 years they’ve hit that plateau, which they also achieved in a 21-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates last year.

It’s the first time they’ve scored 20 runs against the Cincinnati Reds since Aug. 1937. Incredibly, they hit zero home runs in that victory, according to Stathead.

Finally, the Cubs hung 13 runs on Ben Lively, the Reds’ starting pitcher. He is the first hurler to give up 13 or more runs to the Cubs since Boom-Boom Beck did so in the first game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies in Sept. 1939.

Can the Cubs put together an encore? We'll find out Wednesday night when the teams renew acquaintances at Wrigley Field.

