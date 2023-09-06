Cubs make roster move, call up pitcher Luke Little

The Chicago Cubs made a pair of roster moves prior to their series finale against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, selecting the contract of pitching prospect Luke Little.

Little, the No. 25 prospect in the Cubs’ system according to MLB Pipeline, has a 5-2 record and a 2.12 ERA in 36 total appearances this season, with most of his work coming with the Double-A Tennessee Smokies.

In his last eight outings with the Iowa Cubs, all of which have been relief appearances, Little has a 1.54 ERA and a save, with 21 strikeouts in 11.2 innings of work.

Little was selected by the Cubs in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of San Jacinto College. The Cubs announced that he would wear No. 43, which was last worn by Esteban Quiroz in 2022.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs designated pitcher Shane Greene for assignment.

Greene was recently called up by the Cubs when MLB rosters expanded to 28 players on Sept. 1. He appeared in one game, striking out one batter and giving up one hit in Sunday’s blowout win over the Cincinnati Reds.

In 344 career appearances, Greene has a 4.52 ERA and a 24-29 record, with 440 strikeouts in 471.2 innings of work.

