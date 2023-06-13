Cubs make roster move, placing Brandon Hughes on IL and recalling Miles Mastrobuoni

The Chicago Cubs have made a roster move on Tuesday, placing pitcher Brandon Hughes on the 15-day injured list.

In a corresponding move, the team has recalled infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A Iowa.

The team announced that Hughes has been dealing with inflammation in his left knee, and the move was made retroactively to Monday.

In 17 appearances with the Cubs this season, Hughes has an 0-3 record with a 7.24 ERA, striking out 17 batters and walking eight in 13.2 innings of work.

His WHIP is 1.61 on the season as he’s struggled with this command, with two home runs and 11 earned runs allowed in his appearances.

This will be Hughes’ third stint on the injured list already this season.

Mastrobuoni had just been optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday when Nick Madrigal was brought back into the fold.

In 25 games this season, Mastrobuoni is slashing .161/.266/.196 with the Cubs, with one RBI and five stolen bases in 64 total plate appearances.

Mastrobuoni will bat seventh and serve as the designated hitter for the Cubs as they open up a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.