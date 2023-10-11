Cubs part ways with coaches Craig Driver, Chris Young: report

The Chicago Cubs have made a pair of changes to their coaching staff, relieving game strategy coach Craig Driver and bullpen coach Chris Young of their duties, according to a report.

That report from MLB Network’s Jon Heyman was released late Tuesday:

Sources: Cubs part ways with game strategy coach Craig Driver and bullpen coach Chris Young — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 11, 2023

Driver was also the Cubs’ catching coach, having joined the organization in 2020. He previously served as the Phillies’ bullpen coach in 2018 and 2019.

Young played at Mississippi State University, and began working for the Cubs in 2019 when David Ross was hired as the team’s manager. He had previously worked with the Padres, Astros and Phillies.

The changes have not been officially announced by the team.

The cubs went 83-79 during the regular season, narrowly missing out on their first playoff berth since the 2020 season.

Owner Tom Ricketts and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have both indicated that Ross will be retained as the team’s manager. In 546 games, Ross has a record of 262-284 at the helm, with two winning seasons to his credit during that time.

