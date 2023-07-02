Cubs' Marcus Stroman, Justin Steele and Dansby Swanson all named to All-Star Game roster

Chicago Cubs pitchers Marcus Stroman and Justin Steele have both officially been named to the National League All-Star team.

The appearance is Steele’s first in the Midsummer Classic, while Stroman was named to the team for the second time in his career.

Steele has a 9-2 record and a 2.43 ERA this season, the latter of which is leading the National League. He has 76 strikeouts and 19 walks in 85.1 innings of work.

Stroman lost the National League ERA lead to Steele on Saturday, but is still having a strong year. He has a 9-6 record and a 2.76 ERA in 18 starts, with 92 strikeouts and 37 walks in 107.2 innings.

Baseball insiders had a rough day in trying to scoop the selections, as Stroman tweeted his selection earlier in the day and Adbert Alzolay tweeted about Steele’s pick.

Congrats to @STR0 @J_Steele21 all stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.. best 1-2 punch in the league — Adbert Alzolay (@adbert29) July 2, 2023



“Congrats to Marcus Stroman and Justin Steele, all-stars,” he said. “Best 1-2 punch in the league.”

Dansby Swanson was also named to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve shortstop, a fitting salute to his strong performance in the first half of his first season with the Cubs.

Swanson, who will make his second appearance in the game, has nine home runs and 35 RBI's this season, along with a .261 batting average. He's among the league leaders in Wins Above Replacement, and is having one of his best defensive seasons of his career at shortstop.