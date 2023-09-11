Cubs place closer Adbert Alzolay on injured list

The Chicago Cubs’ bullpen just took a massive hit with only weeks left in the regular season, as closer Adbert Alzolay has landed on the 15-day injured list.

According to the Cubs, Alzolay is battling a right forearm strain, and was placed on the IL retroactive to Sunday.

The Cubs will reinstate Michael Fulmer from the 15-day injured list to replace Alzolay on the active roster.

Alzolay’s career arc has been a remarkable one, and has culminated in him becoming the Cubs’ closer during their recent surge in the standings. He has a 2.71 ERA in 57 appearances this season, with 22 saves to his credit. He has 66 saves in 63 innings of work this season.

Fulmer was placed on the injured list in late August with a forearm strain, and will rejoin the team’s bullpen at a critical point in the season. In 57 games with the Cubs, he has a 4.47 ERA, with 63 strikeouts in 56.1 innings.

The Cubs will likely go with a closer-by-committee approach with Alzolay out, with Fulmer, Julian Merryweather and Mark Leiter Jr. the most likely contenders to get save opportunities.

The Cubs start a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Monday. They currently hold a 2.5 game lead on the Miami Marlins in the National League Wild Card race, and trail the Milwaukee Brewers by three games in the National League Central with 18 games left in their season.

