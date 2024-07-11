Cubs place Cody Bellinger on injured list with fractured middle finger

The Cubs are placing Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left middle finger, the team announced on Thursday.

The team called up outfielder Alexander Canario from the Iowa Cubs in a reciprocating move.

The #Cubs today recalled OF Alexander Canario from @IowaCubs and placed OF Cody Bellinger on the 10-day IL with a left middle finger fracture. pic.twitter.com/2nczrnifBG — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 11, 2024

During Wednesday night's game against the Orioles, Bellinger was hit by a pitch in the hand. He exited the game in what appeared to be a lot of pain.

Losing Bellinger is a huge blow for the Cubs, who have won five of their last six games. Bellinger is hitting .269 from the plate this season with a .742 OPS. He's hit nine home runs and 37 RBIs this season, too.

