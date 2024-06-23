Cubs place Mark Leiter Jr on 15-day IL, recall Luke Little from Triple-A

Before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets on Sunday, the Cubs placed right-handed pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain.

In a corresponding roster move, left-handed bullpen arm Luke Little has been recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Little was just optioned to Triple-A on Saturday when the Cubs returned Keegan Thompson from the paternity list.

The #Cubs today recalled LHP Luke Little from @IowaCubs and placed RHP Mark Leiter Jr. on the 15-day IL (right forearm strain). pic.twitter.com/rePNErSjGY — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 23, 2024

Leiter Jr. has a 2-4 record and a 5.34 ERA in 32 games with the Cubs this season. In 28.2 innings of work, he has walked 13 batters while striking out 39.

Little, who has spent most of 2024 with the big league team, is 2-1 with a 4.35 ERA over 23 games and one start this season.

In 20.2 innings of work, Little has walked 17 batters and struck out 20, allowing just one home run.

