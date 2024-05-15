The Cubs placed right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday due to a viral illness. They recalled left-handed pitcher Luke Little from Triple-A Iowa in reciprocal.

Thompson is holding a 4.97 ERA through nine appearances on the bump this season. He's struck out 19 total batters and walked just six this season. Thompson's pitched through 12.2 innings, finishing five games for the Cubs.

He struggled during his last outing, allowing two hits and three earned runs in one inning. That shifted his season ERA from 3.09 to its present 4.97.

As for Little, he's made 10 appearances this season, including one start. He holds a 7.00 ERA in the majors this season, allowing seven earned runs in nine innings exactly this season.

In the minors with Triple-A Iowa, Little holds a 4.05 ERA in four appearances and 6.2 innings pitched.

