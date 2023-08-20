Cubs' playoff update: Win pushes Cubs up in wild card hunt, but Brewers win too

It was a mixed-bag of results for the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, as they gained ground in the National League Wild Card race, while treading water in the Central Division battle.

The Cubs earned a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field, and other results in the wild card hunt leave them with a small-bit of breathing room as they prepare for a road trip that will take them to Detroit and Pittsburgh in coming days.

Here’s a full recap.

Sunday’s Results:

-The Cubs knocked off the Royals by a score of 4-3 at Wrigley Field. Miguel Amaya and Seiya Suzuki both homered, and Kyle Hendricks pitched 6.1 innings, giving up one earned run and scattering five hits.

-The Brewers finished off a sweep of the Texas Rangers in Arlington to finish off a road trip against two of the top teams in baseball.

-The Blue Jays thrashed the Reds 10-3 in the series finale at Great American Ballpark. Brandon Belt hit a pair of home runs, and Bo Bichette hit his 18th home run of the season in the victory.

-The Giants salvaged their series finale against the Atlanta Braves in a 4-3 win. Kirby Yates gave up a ninth-inning bases-loaded walk to Joc Pederson, and Camilo Doval worked a scoreless ninth to seal the win.

-The Marlins and Diamondbacks were off after doubleheaders on Saturday ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary’s arrival on the West Coast.

Where Things Stand:

National League Central –

Milwaukee Brewers: 68-57

Chicago Cubs: 64-59 3 GB

Cincinnati Reds: 64-61 4 GB

National League Wild Card –

Philadelphia Phillies: 67-56

San Francisco Giants: 65-59

Chicago Cubs: 64-59

Cincinnati Reds: 64-61 1 GB

Miami Marlins: 64-61 1 GB

Arizona Diamondbacks: 64-61 1 GB

The Cubs were able to extend their lead over the Reds and Marlins to a full game thanks to their win on Sunday against the Royals. They also trail the Giants by one-half game in the battle for the second wild card spot, which would put them in a series against the top-wild card club instead of the third-best division winner in the National League.

The Brewers’ completed sweep over the Rangers keeps them three games ahead of the Cubs, with Chicago having played two fewer games.

What’s Ahead:

-The Cubs will hit the road for a seven-game trip, playing three games against the Tigers and four against the Pirates.

-The Brewers will have an off-day Monday before a two-game series against the Twins. They’ll then have Thursday off as well before a three-game series against the Padres.

-The Reds will head west for a 10-game road trip, with stops in Los Angeles to play the Angels and in Phoenix to play the Diamondbacks. They will also play three games against the Giants before heading home.

-The Giants will take on the Phillies in a three-game series that will feature the top-two wild card clubs. They will also play a three-game series at home against the Braves to finish off the week.

-The reeling Marlins will continue their West Coast trip with a three-game set against the San Diego Padres before heading home for three games against the Nationals over the weekend.

-The Diamondbacks, winners of seven of their last nine games, will have a pair of games against the Rangers to open the week, then will welcome the Reds to Chase Field for a four-game set against one of the clubs they’re battling for a wild card berth.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.