Cubs President Jed Hoyer declares team's trade deadline strategy

Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer made an emphatic declaration of the team's trade deadline plans, saying that barring a rapid reversal in fortune, the team will focus on 2025 and beyond.

Hoyer, speaking to media prior to Monday's series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers, said that unless the team goes on a long winning streak this week, they will focus on building their roster for next season.

The Cubs entered Monday's game with a 48-53 record, 10 games behind the Brewers in the National League Central and 3.5 games behind the New York Mets in the wild card race. The team lost two-of-three to the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend and find themselves facing the possibility of missing the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

After winning the World Series in 2016, they reached the National League Championship Series in 2017, but have only appeared in three playoff games since, losing the NL Wild Card Game to the Colorado Rockies in 2018 and getting swept in two games by the Miami Marlins in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

As for tradeable assets, the Cubs lack a lot of short-term rental pieces, but could listen to offers on players like starter Jameson Taillon, under contract for two more seasons, or Nico Hoerner, who also has two years left on his deal after inking an extension with the Cubs last season.

The MLB trade deadline will arrive on July 30, giving the Cubs limited time to make any moves in coming days.

