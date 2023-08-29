Cubs recall reliever Anthony Kay from Iowa as José Cuas placed on bereavement list

The Chicago Cubs have recalled left-handed reliever Anthony Kay from Triple-A Iowa, while placing righty José Cuas on the bereavement list in a corresponding move ahead of Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kay will head to Chicago for his second stint with the big league team, appearing in 13 games thus far with eight walks and eight strikeouts in 11.1 innings.

Spending most of the year without a regular left-hander in the bullpen, the recent transaction gives the Cubs two southpaws in the pen for the first time this season, accompanying Drew Smyly with his recent return to relief work.

Cuas, who pitched two scoreless innings in Monday night's game, has appeared in 11 games with the Cubs since being acquired in a trade that sent Nelson Velázquez to the Kansas City Royals.

Despite posting a 0.75 ERA, Cuas has 11 walks and seven strikeouts 12 innings of work, with a 5.36 FIP implying that Cuas has perhaps pitched into some good luck.

On the bereavement list, a player must miss at least three games, with the maximum break from action being seven days.

The Cubs will look to draw even in their pivotal three-game set with the Brewers at Wrigley Field, with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

