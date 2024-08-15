Cubs release 2025 spring training schedule

The Cubs released their schedule for the 2025 spring training slate on Thursday.

Here's the full schedule, tentative to change, provided by the team.

The schedule opens up with two games against Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers. The first game will be played at Camelback Ranch and the second at their home Sloan Park.

The team's 25-game schedule features 17 games at Sloan Park and eight Cactus League road games. The spring campaign will take a hiatus when the team heads to Japan in mid-March. That trip to Tokyo will feature two exhibition games (TBA) and two games against the Dodgers on March 18 and 19.

The Cubs will play the White Sox twice in spring training. Their first game is on Feb. 22 at Sloan Park. The second game is on March 7 at Camelback Ranch.

The team's prospects will play at the "Spring Breakout Games" for a second consecutive season. The first of two games will be at American Family Fields to take on the Brewers on March 13. The Cubs will host the Dodgers for the second game on March 15 at Sloan Park.

Tickets for Cubs spring training games will be released at a later date this year.

