Cubs set starting pitchers for London series vs. Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs, fresh off a series sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, will head overseas this weekend for a pair of games against the St. Louis Cardinals, and they’ll be putting their best pitchers on the mound in London.

Manager David Ross announced Wednesday that the team will give the ball to lefty Justin Steele for Saturday’s tilt against the Cardinals, which will start at 12:10 p.m. Central at London Stadium, home of the Premier League’s West Ham United soccer club.

Steele, who has a 7-2 record and a 2.71 ERA so far this season, will be opposed by Cardinals veteran hurler Adam Wainwright.

The Sunday contest, which will start at 9:10 a.m. Central, will feature Marcus Stroman going up against Jack Flaherty.

Stroman leads the National League with a 2.28 ERA this season, with a 9-4 record and 83 strikeouts to his credit.

The trip marks the second time in Cubs history that they’ve played a game outside of North America. They opened the 2000 season at the Tokyo Dome in Japan against the New York Mets, splitting the contests in front of more than 55,000 people each night.

The series is the second held in London, as the New York Yankees won back-to-back games against the Boston Red Sox at London Stadium last season.

The Saturday game of the series will air on Fox, while the Sunday game will air on ESPN.

