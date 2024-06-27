The Cubs are signing right-handed reliever Vinny Nittoli, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Nittoli, 33, was recently DFA'd (designated for assignment) by the Athletics. In seven games this season, he's pitched eight innings, holding a 2.25 ERA and 1.250 WHIP.

The Chicago Cubs are signing right-handed reliever Vinny Nittoli to a major league deal, sources tell ESPN. Nittoli was DFA’d by Oakland after posting a 2.25 ERA in eight innings. Cubs are hoping to hit on another DFA’d reliever as they did with Tyson Miller, who’s been great. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 27, 2024

Nittoli is another arm the Cubs are looking to stock their bullpen. Their bullpen has easily been their most glaring weakness this season, as they stand 23rd in MLB in bullpen ERA (4.52) with a 1.37 WHIP.

Nittoli has been on a bevy of teams throughout his major league career, predominantly in the minor leagues. He's appeared in the majors for the Mariners, Phillies, Mets and Athletics.

Ironically, Nittoli signed a minor-league deal with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs in January 2023. In 16 appearances in Iowa, he recorded a 3.48 ERA with 22 strikeouts in from just over 20 innings pitched. The Cubs traded him to the Mets in June after he exercised an opt-out clause.

