The Chicago Cubs have won eight of their last 10 games and are three and a half games out of first place in the National League Central, but that success certainly isn’t translating at the ballot box as fans vote for the MLB All-Star Game rosters.

As things stand Tuesday, with two days left in Phase I voting for the game, the Cubs not only don’t have any starters lined up for the game, but they only have two players that are in the top-five in voting at their respective positions.

The kicker? The two players are likely NOT who you would expect.

While the leader in first base balloting in the National League is Freddie Freeman, the fifth-place contender at this moment is Cubs first baseman Trey Mancini. He has four home runs and 21 RBI’s in 201 plate-appearances this season, and is slashing .246/.317/.363.

Surprisingly, the other top-five Cubs player at the moment is Christopher Morel, who has been off to a torrid start this season but began the campaign in the minor leagues.

Morel, fifth in designated hitter balloting, has 13 home runs and 29 RBI’s for the Cubs in just 14 at-bats, with a 1.028 OPS and a staggering OPS+ of 171 so far this season.

Meanwhile, the team’s bigger stars are well outside of contention for starting roles. Dansby Swanson, who is currently ninth in the entire National League with a 2.7 WAR so far this season, is currently in seventh place in voting at shortstop in the NL.

His home run numbers have dipped a bit, with seven so far this season, but his slash line of .266/.352/.403 and his wRC+ of 110 are certainly what the Cubs wanted, and he’ll have work to do if he wants to make the National League’s roster in the game.

Even more surprising is the case of Nico Hoerner, who is currently tied for 23rd in the National League in WAR this season. Despite that level of success in his first season as a full-time second baseman, he isn’t in the top-10 in balloting at second base, according to MLB.

Elsewhere, Patrick Wisdom is in eighth place at third base, while Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki are in 10th and 11th in the outfield, respectively.

Ian Happ, the reigning Gold Glove-winner in left field, isn’t in the top-20 in outfield voting, according to MLB.com.

Phase I balloting ends at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Fans can vote as many as five times per 24-hour period, and can cast ballots on MLB.com, each team’s website, and via the MLB app.