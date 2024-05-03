Cubs starter Justin Steele to return to the bump on Monday

Cubs starter Justin Steele is expected to return from the injured list on Monday, according to manager Craig Counsell.

Cubs' Craig Counsell said on Friday that pitcher Justin Steele will start Monday vs. the Padres after missing a month

Steele is returning from a left hamstring strain he suffered during his first season start against the Rangers on March 28. He threw 4.2 innings in that game, allowing one earned run from one walk and three hits. He also struck out six batters from 67 pitches before leaving the game.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On Wednesday, Steele appeared for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, allowing three earned runs in 3.1 innings against the Omaha Storm Chasers. He allowed two runs in the first inning but finished his outing strong by throwing a scoreless third inning.

Steele will throw a bullpen on Saturday to solidify his improving condition. Assuming all goes well, Steele will return to the bump at Wrigley Field on Monday against the Padres.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.