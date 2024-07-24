Cubs suitors for Garrett Crochet? MLB insider hints at offseason possibility

Following a disappointing first half of the season that saw the Cubs stand last in the NL Central, and an already slow 2-4 start after the All-Star break, the North Side is looking to sell at the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

"Where we are right now, I would have to say that moves only for 2024 -- unless things change over the next week -- we probably won't do a lot of moves that only help us for this year," team president Jed Hoyer said on Monday. "If moves help us for 2025 and beyond I think we're exceptionally well positioned."

With that, the Cubs appear open for business. Jameson Taillon will certainly be an interesting name to watch at the trade deadline. Other players who could be dealt within the next week remain to be seen.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But the signal to regroup at the MLB trade deadline points to a stronger offseason of buying for the North Side. Assuming they'll hope to keep the same core of skill players, the Cubs will inarugably need to address their pitching.

And MLB insider Ken Rosenthal noted Wednesday the Cubs could be offseason suitors for White Sox starter Garrett Crochet.

"At the moment, the teams with the most interest in Crochet are contenders," Rosenthal wrote. "The list of suitors could expand in the offseason to include teams currently out of contention, but planning to compete in 2025. The Chicago Cubs, for example. The Blue Jays. Perhaps even the Nationals."

Crochet's name has littered the rumor mill as a trade candidate for the upcoming deadline. The White Sox plan to become major sellers. And Crochet is their most valuable asset poised to earn them a strong return. No secret there.

But Rosenthal reported some industry figures expect the White Sox might hold onto Crochet past the deadline, despite wide speculation he'll be dealt. Some believe there will be a greater number of suitors during the offseason for teams looking to compete next season. All of his current suitors are contenders.

MORE: MLB insider Ken Rosenthal says some expect White Sox to hold onto Garrett Crochet this season

And if there's anything White Sox fans have gleaned from GM Chris Getz's management style, it's that he wants to maximize the return of every trade package available. That's why the decision to move starter Dylan Cease to the Padres lasted the entirety of last offseason. The White Sox want to get the most in return for Crochet.

But also, it's reasonable for teams to want to see Crochet pitch the full season before turning their key on a trade for him. Remember, this is Crochet's first full season as a full-time starter. And up until the beginning of the 2024 season, the left-hander was finishing up his rehab from the April 2022 Tommy John surgery he underwent.

This season, Crochet's pitched 111.1 innings, which is over double the number of the most innings he's pitched in a single season for his career (54.1 in 2021). Before transitioning to a starter role, Crochet was predominantly a high-velocity, short-stint, middle reliever. Now, he's averaging 5.2 innings per start.

But so far, Crochet hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

In fact, former White Sox player Frank Thomas pointed out on the "White Sox Postgame Live Show" on NBC Sports Chicago that the 11 days of rest the White Sox gave him through the All-Star break messed up his rhythm. Thomas declared Crochet is likely in rhythm with the five-day rest system.

On Tuesday, Crochet pitched just four innings in an attempt from the team to limit his workload. He struck out seven while allowing just two runs against the Rangers, but his command was visibly funky through 74 pitches.

The White Sox informed him before the game he would be on a limited pitch count. That's part of the plan the White Sox have in place to manage Crochet's workload through the rest of the season.

"We have to really be careful with his workload and we have to manage that," manager Pedro Grifol said before Tuesday's game. "There is a plan that you guys will all know after the game. But I look at it as a glass half full."

Still, the White Sox want to see Crochet get the workload he deserves and needs for his confidence.

"I think it would benefit him greatly if he could get 30, 32 starts," Grifol said. "Whether he finishes the last start one inning, I just think it's really good for him to go through a full season and get 30 starts. That's how we feel. But we'll see how that plays. We're more than open to making any type of adjustments we have to make throughout the season to make sure he's healthy and he finishes this year ready to go into next year."

But could he end up gearing for the 2025 season with the North Side?

Crochet, 25, is a highly valuable asset. He's holding onto a 3.07 ERA and 0.970 WHIP through 21 starts this season. His 157 strikeouts currently leads MLB. And he earned his first All-Star appearance this season, also.

The left-hander is slated to earn $800,000 this season. But he's under club control for the next two seasons, making him an affordable asset for clubs looking to save on a starting pitcher this offseason. He won't become a free agent until 2027.

There are suitors interested in acquiring Crochet before this season's deadline. But if he remains on the White Sox roster past July 30, the Cubs could get in on the action this offseason, should they opt to search for starting pitching.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.