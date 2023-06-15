The Chicago Cubs will bring back their City Connect jerseys on Friday when they host the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field, and they’re adding a new feature to the proceedings.
The Cubs, who wore the dark-blue “Wrigleyville” jerseys during Friday home games last season, will continue that practice beginning this week, the team announced on social media.
There will also be a new tradition the team plans to start on Friday, as they’ll pay tribute to some of the city’s 77 neighborhoods.
According to a press release, the first showcase neighborhood will be Humboldt Park, located on the city’s West Side.
McKinley Park will be up next when the Cubs have a 2016 World Series rematch with the Cleveland Guardians on June 30, and Uptown will have its moment in the sun when the Cubs face the Boston Red Sox on July 14.
