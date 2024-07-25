The Cubs are acquiring minor league outfielder Gilberto Celestino in a trade with the Pirates for cash considerations, the league's transaction page shows.

Celestino, 25, has played the entirety of this season with the Pirates Triple-A team. He's hitting .271 with a .704 OPS in 67 games in the minor leagues. He's also hit three home runs and 25 RBIs.

He began in the Astros farm system when he was 17 years old. He played three seasons in Houston's system before they traded him to the Twins.

With the Twins, he worked his way up from Single-A to Triple-A in two seasons, making his MLB debut in June 2021. He played 23 games in the major leagues with the Twins in 2021, hitting .136 from the plate.

He played 122 games with the Twins in 2022. Then, he hit .238 with two home runs and 24 RBIs, scoring 30 runs himself. He spent 2023 in the Twins minor leagues and 2024 in the Pirates' system.

