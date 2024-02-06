The Cubs traded right-handed veteran reliever Michael Rucker to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations, according to multiple reports.

Rucker, 29, was drafted by the Cubs in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB entry draft. He played five seasons in the Cubs minor league system before making his debut in 2021.

He played in 20 games his first year in the majors, holding a 6.99 ERA over 28.1 innings pitched. He struck out 30 batters and walked 11. Rucker also finished six games that season, earning one save.

He played 41 and 35 games between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, respectively. Over the entirety of his Cubs career, he held a 4.96 ERA and a 5-2 pitching record.

