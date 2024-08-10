Dansby Swanson reacts to his wife, Mallory, scoring the game-winning goal for USA in gold medal game

Mallory Swanson helped smash the USA's 12-year drought of winning an Olympic gold medal in soccer against Brazil on Saturday.

She scored the winning goal after receiving a through ball in the box from Korbin Albert and firing into the back of the net in the 57th minute. U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher all but sealed the gold when she made a one-handed save at the far post off a header in the fourth minute of added time.

Mallory's husband, Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, reacted to her and the country's victory ahead of the Crosstown Classic matchup between the Cubs and White Sox on Saturday.

"So happy for her. It's hard to really even put into words just how happy I am for her and that she's able to enjoy this moment," Swanson said.

Of course, he wanted to ask the Cubs for a couple of days off to go watch his wife win gold in Paris. But it was Mallory who told him not to ask for days off, knowing he has a responsibility with the Cubs to maintain.

He's been watching every game in his basement. He's sent a couple of fist pumps in the air as he watches from the same spot on his couch. But it isn't easy to watch when you understand the magnitude of those games.

"A lot of stress. But a lot of joy and excitement," Swanson said of watching her games. "It was definitely a memory and a moment that I'll never forget. (I'm) so thankful for her parents being able to be there, her best friends, all the people in her tight circle being able to be there and just support. The people who have reached out is just a testament to how amazing of a woman she is and what an incredible, incredible accomplishment it's been."

Mallory tore her patellar tendon in April 2023 during a friendly match against the Republic of Ireland. She had surgery two days later, but shortly after experienced symptoms of a septic joint and needed emergency surgery. She said she was "very ill" and was on antibiotics for six weeks, she told her USWNT teammate Sam Mewis on "The Women's Game" podcast in February.

Back then, she was unsure if she would play or be in shape for the Olympics. Luckily, it all worked out for her in the end. And what a year it's been for her, as she signed a historic, five-year contract with the Chicago Red Stars that's estimated to be worth $2 million.

Swanson says it's God's glory that helped turn her April 2023 tragedy into the ultimate prize in the Olympics.

"It's just a testament to her and her faith in God's plan," Swanson said. "We didn't understand anything last year when her injury happened and just all the different hardships and setbacks that year. But in God's beauty and brilliance, he can take something that's so devastating and create something even more amazing than one could ever imagine."

Swanson will play against the White Sox on Saturday before receiving a day off on Sunday, coincidentally giving him the freedom to watch closing ceremonies, where his wife will show off her gold.

