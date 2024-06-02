David Bote returns to Cubs, Nick Madrigal optioned to Iowa amid roster moves

The Chicago Cubs made a series of roster moves prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Cincinnati Reds, selecting the contract of infielder David Bote from Triple-A Iowa.

In corresponding moves, the Cubs optioned infielder Nick Madrigal to Iowa, and sent pitcher Adbert Alzolay to the 60-day injured list to clear a 40-man spot for Bote’s return.

Bote, who signed a five-year contract with the Cubs prior to the 2020 season, hasn’t played in the big leagues since 2022. He appeared in 41 games for the Cubs, with four home runs and 12 RBI’s in 127 plate appearances.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

He spent all of 2023 with the Iowa Cubs and began the season there in 2024, with seven home runs, 15 RBI’s and a slash line of .259/.342/.546 at Triple-A.

Madrigal has struggled badly during the 2024 season, posting a slash line of .221/.280/.256. He has gone 4-for-24 in his last 12 games with the Cubs, and has posted a negative-0.5 WAR on the season.

Alzolay went on the injured list in mid-May with a right forearm strain. He struggled badly out of the bullpen for the Cubs this season, posting a 1-4 record and a 4.67 ERA in 18 total appearances. He surrendered 19 hits and nine earned runs in 17.1 innings, and gave up six home runs in those contests.

It is not known at this time what his timeline for a return will be, but he will now be out at least through mid-July due to the ailment.

The Cubs will aim to capture the final game of a three-game set against the Reds, with Ben Brown taking the ball on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:20 p.m.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.