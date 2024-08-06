David Festa strikes out career-high 9, Twins beat Cubs 3-0

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 05: Cody Bellinger #24 of the Chicago Cubs looks towards the field after striking out in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) -- David Festa struck out a career-high nine over five innings, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago Cubs 3-0 in Monday night.

Minnesota drew within 3 1/2 games of AL Central-leading Cleveland, the closest the Twins have been to first place since before play on May 18.

Making his fifth big league start since his debut on June 27, Festa (2-2) allowed two hits and two walks while throwing 82 pitches, one more the the previous high for the 24-year-old right-hander.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Caleb Thielbar, Jorge Alcala, Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax finished a four-hitter, with Jax getting three outs for his eighth save in 12 chances.

Royce Lewis hit a third-inning sacrifice fly and Manuel Margot homered in the fifth inning off Kyle Hendricks (3-10), who allowed give hits in six innings. Ryan Jeffers grounded into a run-scoring double play in the ninth.

Matt Wallner followed Lewis' fly in the third with a drive that center fielder Peter Crow-Armstrong lost in the twilight. Right fielder Mike Tauchman couldn't react quickly enough and the ball fell on the warning track. Trevor Larnach tried to score from first base on what was scored a double, but Crow-Armstrong threw to shortstop Dansby Swanson, whose one-hop relay to catcher Miguel Amaya was in time for the tag,

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: LHP Steven Okert was placed on the bereavement list on Monday and RHP Josh Winder was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul.

Cubs: RF Seiya Suzuki sat out with neck soreness but is expected by manager Craig Counsell to return to the lineup Tuesday. Cody Bellinger has been Chicago’s DH since returning from a fractured left middle finger last week, but Counsell said that he’s still been struggling when he tries to “make throws with intent.” Bellinger will not play in the field during the Cubs’ series against the Twins. ... RHP Adbert Alzolay is scheduled to undergo right forearm surgery on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Pablo López (10-7, 4.65) starts Tuesday seeking his third consecutive winning decision. LHP Shota Imanaga (8-2, 3.09) starts for the Cubs with three straight no-decisions following a July 10 win at Baltimore.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.