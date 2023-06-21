Derek Jeter will debut FOX broadcast career with Cubs London game

In February, FOX announced Hall of Fame New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter will join their broadcasting team.

No one knew when FOX would debut one of the game's greatest in the booth. Until now.

The Chicago Cubs will have the honor of partaking in Jeter's first game calling it from the broadcasting booth when they play the St. Louis Cardinals in London.

The two-game series begins Saturday, June 24. FOX will broadcast the Saturday game and ESPN will take the Sunday game.

Jeter played 20 years in New York as their shortstop, racking up innumerable accolades along the way. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.