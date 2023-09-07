Diamondbacks to call up top prospect ahead of Cubs series

The Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks will square off in a four-game series at Wrigley Field this week, and the visitors will bring with them their top prospect.

According to manager Torey Lovullo, the Diamondbacks intend to call up third baseman Jordan Lawlar from Triple-A Reno for Thursday’s game vs. the Cubs.

Lawlar is currently the No. 10 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline, and is the top prospect in the Arizona system.

He was taken with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas.

A corresponding roster move has not yet been made.

Lawlar has appeared in 105 minor-league games this season, with 20 home runs, 67 RBI’s and 36 stolen bases. He has slashed .278/.378/.496.

In just 16 games in Reno, Lawlar racked up five home runs and 19 RBI’s, with a .438 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks enter this series just one-half game behind the Miami Marlins in the wild card race. They also trail the Cubs by four games in the standings with 22 games left for both clubs.

