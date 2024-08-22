The Dodgers designated former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward for assignment, the team announced Thursday.

Thank you Jason for your hard work, leadership and everything you’ve done for the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/ov4qEJ6xU8 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 22, 2024

Heyward, 35, has played the last two seasons of his major league career with the Dodgers. He was solid in 2023, batting .269 with a .813 OPS. He added 15 home runs and 40 RBIs to his stat sheet from the season, too.

In 2024, however, Heyward hasn't lived up to expectations. He's played in just 63 games this season, batting .208 with 36 strikeouts and 17 walks. He's hit six home runs and 28 RBIs, also.

Before the Dodgers, Heyward played those previous seven years with the Cubs. With the Cubs, he helped the team lift its championship drought, bringing the World Series trophy to Chicago in 2016. He also won two Gold Gloves in the outfield during his time on the North Side.

In 2015, the Cubs inked Heyward to a monstrous eight-year contract worth $184 million. Unfortunately, he started to slip off his prime in the last few seasons of his career on the North Side, forcing the Cubs to release him after the 2022 season.

Before the Cubs, Heyward played one season with the Cardinals and the first five seasons of his career with the Braves.

