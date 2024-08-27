Former Cubs shortstop Javier Báez will undergo an arthroscopic procedure to fix his right hip next week, the team announced on Tuesday.

Tigers Major League medical update for August 27: pic.twitter.com/cFlaegs7oy — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 27, 2024

"Getting him healthy is the No. 1 priority, for his own health," manager A.J. Hinch said to Detroit reporters, "and obviously, to get the best player out of him, we need him healthy. It's no doubt that it's been a really tough stretch for him in his career and a really tough stretch as a Tiger, but it doesn't mean that it can't change. I hope for him — and for us — that this does bring some clarity, get him back to good health and gets him back to performing the way that he can and will."

Báez had an illustrious career with the Cubs. He helped the organization snap its 108-year drought without a World Series in 2016. In the postseason, he and Jon Lester were co-awarded the NLCS MVP award. In 815 games on the North Side, he hit .262 with 140 home runs, 443 RBIs and 419 runs scored.

He departed the team in 2021 in favor of the Tigers, where he signed a six-year deal worth $140 million. Unfortunately, he hasn't lived up to expectations in Detroit since departing the North Side. This season, Báez hit .184 with six home runs, 12 walks and 69 strikeouts in 80 games.

He made $25 million from his contract in 2024. And the Tigers are set to pay him $73 million in guaranteed money over the next three seasons. Although, his contract appears to be an anchor to his team.

But Baez isn't laying down. He says he still feels "young in baseball" and he knows what he's capable of doing.

"Obviously, (I'm) not doing it right now," Baez said of playing solid baseball when he visited Wrigley Field on Aug. 20. "But I'm not turning into next year either. But like I said, I know what I can do. I was trying to stay healthy and play the whole year being healthy. I don't want to make excuses about my body and stuff. So, you know, I know I can hit, I can run and play defense, so hopefully it gets better by the end of the year and hopefully next year."

