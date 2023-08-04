Former Cubs pitcher Cole Hamels retires from baseball

The San Diego Padres announced Cole Hamels, the former left-handed pitcher for the Chicago Cubs, is retiring from baseball.

LHP Cole Hamels and RHP Craig Stammen have been placed on the voluntarily retired list. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 4, 2023

Hamels, 39, played 1 1/2 seasons for the Cubs between 2018-19. The Texas Rangers traded him to the Cubs in 2018 just before the MLB trade deadline. Before arriving in Chicago, he threw a no-hitter against the Cubs with the Phillies in 2015.

Over 12 starts in 2018 with the North Side, Hamels held an impressive 2.36 ERA and 1.1 WHIP. He struck out 74 batters and walked just 23. He earned a 4-3 pitching record by the end of the season.

In 2019, Hamels went 7-7 on the mound with a 3.81 ERA. He struck out 143 batters while walking 43. In 27 games, he pitched over 140 innings with the Cubs. After the 2019 season, he signed with the Atlanta Braves in free agency.

He hasn't pitched a game since September 2020.

Hamels finished his career with four All-Star nods, a World Series ring with the Phillies in 2008, the World Series MVP trophy from that season and the NLCS MVP award.

