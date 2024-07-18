Here is the Cubs' strength of schedule for the back half of the season

The back half of the 2024 MLB schedule gets underway for the Cubs on Friday when they start a three-game series against the Diamondbacks.

How favorable is the North Side's schedule for the rest of the season? According to Tankathon, the Cubs own the 20th-ranked (10th-easiest) strength of schedule for the second half of the year.

The strength of their schedule is determined by the combined winning percentage of remaining opponents. For the Cubs, the average win percentage of their remaining opponents is .493.

Their toughest opponents include the Phillies, Guardians, Yankees, Dodgers, Brewers and Twins, all of which the Cubs will play three-game series against. On the other hand, they have favorable matchups against the White Sox, Marlins, Rockies, A's, Nationals and Blue Jays.

Earning an easier schedule is vital for a Cubs team still hopeful of making the playoffs. Currently, they sit in last place in the NL Central with a 47-51 record, 8.5 games back of the division-leading Brewers.

For what it's worth, the Cubs finished the first half of their schedule on a hot streak. They won eight of their last 11 games heading into the All-Star break, sweeping the Orioles and taking wins off the Angels, Cardinals and Phillies.

Speaking of schedules, the Cubs recently released their 2025 regular season schedule. They will open the season in Tokyo against Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers.

