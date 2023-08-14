The Chicago Cubs made a pivotal, season-altering decision at the trade deadline not to sell.

After listening to Dansby Swanson and watching the team go on an 11-2 run leading up to the deadline, the Cubs front office decided to hold off. They made additions in the form of Jeimer Candelario and Jose Cuas to help propel their odds of making the postseason.

Here's where the Cubs stand in the NL Central.

Team Record Games Back Milwaukee Brewers 65-54 - Chicago Cubs 61-57 3.5 Cincinnati Reds 62-58 3.5 Pittsburgh Pirates 53-65 11.5 St. Louis Cardinals 52-66 12.5

Here's where the Cubs stand in the NL wild card. The top three teams qualify for the postseason.

The current division leaders are the Atlanta Braves (75-42), the Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46), and the Milwaukee Brewers (65-54). The rest of the NL teams will fight for the final three playoff spots, which are determined strictly by best record.

Team Record Games Back Philadelphia Phillies 65-54 +3.0 San Francisco Giants 63-55 +1.5 Miami Marlins 62-57 - Chicago Cubs (on the bubble) 61-57 0.5 Cincinnati Reds 62-58 0.5 Arizona Diamondbacks 59-59 2.5

The Cubs have two possibilities of making the postseason. Either, they overcome the Brewers, and the rest of the NL Central, and earn an automatic playoff berth from winning their division; or, they join two non-division winners in the top three best NL records to qualify for a wild card spot in the first round of the postseason.

As it stands, the Cubs are closer (0.5 games back) to earning a wild card spot. Though, the NL Central isn't considered a competitive division, and they're only 3.5 games back on the Brewers.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.