Hotel packages for 2024 Cubs Convention go on sale Thursday

While Chicago Cubs fans have all their attention turned toward an exciting team that has thrust themselves into playoff contention, those who are used to an offseason tradition can mark a few dates on their 2024 calendars.

The 37th annual Cubs Convention will be returning on the weekend of Jan. 12-14 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, with hotel packages going on sale tomorrow, according to the club.

The convention includes staples of past events, with autograph sessions, Cubs bingo, panel discussions with players and front office and kid-friendly programming.

Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase hotel packages ahead of the general public, beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Packages will go on sale to the general public at noon on Thursday.

Hotel packages can be purchased with one or two-night hotel stays, and can include up to four discounted all-access weekend passes.

Sale dates for all-access weekend passes that do not include hotel stays will be released later this year.

Information on how to purchase hotel packages for the 2024 convention can be found here.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.