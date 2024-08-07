Ian Happ and Michael Busch homers power Cubs past Twins 8-2

CHICAGO (AP) -- Ian Happ and Michael Busch homered and five Chicago pitchers combined for a six-hitter as the Cubs beat the Minnesota Twins 8-2 on Wednesday.

Javier Assad worked the first four innings and Jorge López (2-2) worked two innings and earned the victory. The Cubs took the last two games of the three-game series and have won six of their last eight.

Trevor Richards (2-2), who entered when starter Joe Ryan’ left in the third, didn’t make it out of the inning. Richards allowed three runs after walking five and throwing two wild pitches. One of the errant throws allowed a run to score and the Cubs added a run on Seiya Suzuki’s bases-loaded walk. Isaac Paredes added a sacrifice fly as the Cubs moved out to a 4-2 lead.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Cubs' relievers held the Twins to just three hits after Assad departed.

Ryan, who gave up Busch’s solo homer in the first, left four pitches into the third inning with right triceps tightness.

Happ hit a two-run homer off Josh Winder in the fourth inning, a 376-foot shot that landed in the palm of the hand of a fan standing in the party deck in right field. Dansby Swanson and Christian Bethancourt added RBIs off Caleb Theilbar in the eighth.

Assad allowed three hits and both Minnesota runs. He walked two and struck out one. Matt Wallner had an RBI double in the first and Brooks Lee added an RBI groundout in the second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Wallner was hit in the arm by a pitch from Assad in the third inning, but remained in the game. … CF Austin Martin took a Julian Merryweather pitch off his left shoulder in the ninth, but went to first without assistance.

UP NEXT

Twins: After a day off Thursday, play a doubleheader Friday against visiting Cleveland. RHP Bailey Ober (11-5, 3.69 ERA) is scheduled to start one of the games. The Guardians have not named starters.

Cubs: Off Thursday before taking on the crosstown rival White Sox on Friday. RHP Jameson Taillon (7-6, 3.25) faces White Sox righty Garrett Crochet (6-8, 3.19).

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.