Ian Happ back in Cubs' lineup, Seiya Suzuki sits Monday

The Chicago Cubs got one player back from an injury concern Monday as they open a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins, but another will be out of the Cubs’ lineup at Wrigley Field.

Ian Happ, who sat out Sunday’s win over the St. Louis Cardinals with shoulder stiffness, was back in the lineup on Monday against the Twins, batting leadoff and playing left field.

A notable absence occurred in right field however as Seiya Suzuki will sit out Monday’s game. Mike Tauchman will play in his place, batting fifth in the Cubs’ lineup.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell told media at Wrigley Field that Suzuki is sitting out as he deals with neck stiffness. The manager did say he anticipates Suzuki will be back in the mix on Tuesday.

Counsell also told media that Cody Bellinger will continue to serve as the Cubs’ designated hitter due to his fractured left middle finger. Pete Crow-Armstrong will once again play center field on Monday night against Minnesota.

The Cubs’ injury issues will get a bit of an assist this week thanks to the team’s schedule, with three games against the Twins and then days off surrounding the club’s two-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday and Saturday.

