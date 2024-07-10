Ian Happ becomes second Cub to hit home run onto Baltimore's Eutaw Street

Against the Orioles on Tuesday, Ian Happ launched a three-run home run over the right field fence of Camden Yards, giving the Cubs a commanding 7-2 lead in the fourth inning ahead of their 9-2 win.

The ball landed on the famous Eutaw Street in Baltimore, making Happ the second Cubs player to hit a home run on the famed street. Jason Heyward was the first, hitting a home run there on July 14, 2017.

Last night, Ian Happ became just the second Cub to hit a home run to Eutaw Street, joining Jason Heyward. The spot for Happ’s plaque is marked. pic.twitter.com/kd2TZE3qa4 — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) July 10, 2024

As you can see from the picture, Happ's plaque on the street is on the way.

Happy's been on a tear at the plate, recently. According to Ryan Herrera, Happ is hitting .280 with a 1.025 OPS, 41 RBIs, 26 runs, 10 doubles and 12 home runs over his last 39 games. That dates back to May 26.

