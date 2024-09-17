Imanaga strikes out 11 and Swanson homers with 4 RBIs to lead Cubs over A's

Shota Imanaga struck out a career-high 11 in winning his fifth straight start, Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer while tying his season high with four RBIs and Chicago Cubs defeated the Oakland Athletics 9-2 on Monday night.

Chicago (77-73) remained five games behind the New York Mets (82-68) for the final NL wild card with 12 games remaining.

Imanaga (14-3) allowed five hits over six innings, including Brent Rooker’s 38th homer, a two run-drive in the third. The 31-year-old left-hander walked three and reached 14 wins for the first time as a professional in his first year in the majors after eight previous seasons in Japan.

“He's a rookie and he's really talented and good,” Chicago manager Craig Counsell said. “I hope there's other things he's got left to accomplish."

Imanaga reached 166 1/3 innings for the season on Monday, topping his goal of throwing at least 162 in 2024.

“I"m being honest, I'm not too concerned about the amount of wins I have,” Imanaga said through a translator. “I think it's more important to help the team win.”

Imanaga got 11 of his 22 misses on split-finger fastballs.

“That pitch was super-effective,” Counsell said. “We though they were going to be aggressive to the fastball, so the split turned out to be a really good pitch tonight.”

Rooker went deep for the second straight game and added a single as Oakland lost its third straight. The previous two were at the White Sox, who had not won back-to-back games in nearly three months.

Isaac Paredes and Miguel Amaya each had three hits and drove in two runs in an 18-hit attack. Paredes is 14 for his last 29 (.483) with seven RBIs in his last eight games.

Seiya Suzuki had three hits, among seven Cubs starters with multi-hit games.

Trey Wingenter followed Imanaga with two scoreless innings and Jack Neely worked around a pair of singles in the ninth.

Joey Estes (7-8) gave up six runs and nine hits. He was chased after the first six Cubs batters in second hit safely.

“Not good,” Estes said. “I gave up a three-run homer, I guess that was my damage, but everything else was cheap hits, just found that gap. I just couldn't get an out that inning.

“I personally felt I was unlucky. I would get two strikes. I would throw a good pitch and they would hit it off the end of the bat for a blooper or soft-hit ball through the hole.”

Paredes hit two-out RBI single in the first and Chicago blew open the game with a five-run second. Amaya and Ian Happ had RBI singles and Swanson followed with his 15th homer, a drive into the basket in left.

“We put together a lot of hits right out of the gate,” Swanson said. "We kind of kept the momentum going on offense.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: OF Lawrence Butler was held out of the starting lineup but was available off the bench. … RHP Ross Stripling (low back strain) will throw a bullpen session on Wednesday, but manager Mark Kotsay said he’s “not necessarily nearing a return.” … RHP Austin Adams (right forearm tendinitis) is awaiting further evaluation. … RHP Osvaldo Bido (right wrist flexor tendonitis) is with the A’s but hasn’t started playing catch.

Cubs: LHP Justin Steele (left elbow tendinitis) is progressing after a bullpen session on Saturday and threw a “light touch and feel” off a mound on Monday, manager Craig Counsell said. Counsell added Steele could pitch again this season.

UP NEXT

Oakland RHP Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.33) faced Chicago LHP Jordan Wicks (2-3, 5.27) on Tuesday night.

