Isaac Paredes to make debut Tuesday, Cody Bellinger back in Cubs' lineup

The Chicago Cubs will seek to even their series against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night, and they’ll get two key reinforcements in that effort.

Isaac Paredes, acquired by the Cubs over the weekend in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, will make his debut with the team on Tuesday night, batting fifth and playing third base for the North Siders.

He will wear No. 17 on his jersey, a number last worn by Kris Bryant in 2021.

The Cubs will also get Cody Bellinger back into the lineup after he broke a finger earlier this month. He will bat fourth and will serve as the Cubs’ designated hitter.

One other noteworthy lineup feature will be Ian Happ batting leadoff and playing left field for the Cubs.

Justin Steele will get the ball and pitch for the Cubs, with the game set for 6:10 p.m. on Marquee Sports Network.

