Javy Baez reflects on time with the Cubs ahead of first visit to Wrigley Field since 2021

North Side legend Javy Baez made his return to the Friendly Confines on Tuesday for the Cubs game against Baez's Tigers.

Baez hasn't been to Wrigley Field since his playing days in 2021 with the Cubs. But he told reporters before the game the ballpark "always has a good vibe" and the fans will always pack the stadium, no matter the team's standing.

"They know I play for the fans," Baez said. "That's one of the reasons why I always try to be out there. I grew up in this organization and this field that, you know, the vibe is always really good. It doesn't matter what day, what time is the game, (the fans are) always there to pack and support the team. And like I said, when I was here (at first), we were a losing team, and the field was always still packed, really good support from the fans."

Baez grew up in the Cubs' organization, joining their rookie league as an 18-year-old in 2011. He made his MLB debut with the club in 2014, playing 52 games that season. And he took off exactly when the Cubs needed him during their 2016 World Series run.

That season, Baez hit .273 from the field with a .737 OPS. He hit 14 home runs accompanied by 59 RBIs. In the postseason, he and Jon Lester were co-awarded the NLCS MVP award; Baez hit .318 with six hits and five RBIs.

Baez told reporters he has a tattoo of the Cubs' 2016 World Series trophy. He also brings his World Series ring with him everywhere, just so there's a lesser chance of someone stealing it. His time with the Cubs is incredibly special to him.

What's his favorite moment with the North Side?

"There's many, to be honest. I always go to the walk-off homer on Mother's Day," Baez said of his homer against the Nationals in 2016. "I've done so many things here, just looking at the scoreboard in center field, and being in it. The views are really, really special. And you know, there's many plays and many hits that are really special for me in this ballpark."

Unfortunately, since Baez's departure, he hasn't lived up to his expectations with the Tigers. He signed a six-year deal with the club in 2021 worth $140 million. But it appears he left his best baseball with the Cubs ever since he arrived in Detroit.

Playing in 136 games last season, Baez finished the year hitting .222 with a .593 OPS. He hit just nine home runs and 59 RBIs. He also struck out 125 times, down from 147 the previous season. Baez has notoriously poor plate discipline, which has only skyrocketed since joining the Tigers.

This season, Baez has struggled with injury, playing just 78 games thus far. He missed a month with spine inflammation in June, being activated from the injured list in July. He's scratching all-time lows this season, hitting .185 with six home runs and 37 RBIs.

But Baez isn't laying down. He says he still feels "young in baseball" and he knows what he's capable of doing.

"Obviously, (I'm) not doing it right now," Baez said of playing solid baseball. "But I'm not turning into next year either. But like I said, I know what I can do. I was trying to stay healthy and play the whole year being healthy. I don't want to make excuses about my body and stuff. So, you know, I know I can hit, I can run and play defense, so hopefully it gets better by the end of the year and hopefully next year."

President Jed Hoyer said he believes his "fearlessness" and his lack of concern for failing were his greatest strengths while with the Cubs. Hoyer listed his walk-off home run against the Giants in Game 1 of the 2016 NLDS as one of his favorite moments. Of course, his base-running frenzy against the Pirates is up there, too.

Hoyer loves watching Baez play. But he's also disheartened by his current struggles with the Tigers.

"He's a he's a special player, a special entertainer," Hoyer said. "And, you know, I don't like the way this chapter of his career has gone for him. I know he's struggled. I have super fond memories of him. He helped us win a lot of games here, and as a result, I think he'll always be a fan favorite, as he should."

Compared to playing at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox, Baez will always receive a much warmer welcome at Wrigley Field. He's a fan favorite on the North Side. And he's just trying to play like he did through his dominant stretch with the Cubs.

"It's always there, always on my mind," Baez said of the Cubs' World Series. "And, you know, I was trying to remember that year that the way we played. It was like we weren't afraid of anyone, especially the other team. It was like asking them to score runs that we knew we were going to score runs."

