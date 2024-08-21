Javy Baez takes to social media to thank Cubs fans in return to Wrigley Field

Javy Baez returned to Wrigley Field on Tuesday during his first visit as an opponent, and his first visit since he played for the North Side in 2021.

Cubs fans did right by Baez, giving him a standing ovation and a "Javy" chant ahead of his first at-bat. For that, Baez took to his Instagram page to thank the fans who warmly welcomed his return to the Friendly Confines.

"Thank You Chicago! It was a really special moment for me & my family to be back at Wrigley!" Baez wrote on social media.

Javy Báez got a standing ovation and a “Javy” chant before his first AB back at Wrigley. pic.twitter.com/S7lQfbv35o — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) August 21, 2024

Baez hasn't been to Wrigley Field since playing in 2021 with the Cubs. But he told reporters before the game the ballpark "always has a good vibe" and the fans will always pack the stadium, no matter the team's standing.

"They know I play for the fans," Baez said Tuesday. "That's one of the reasons why I always try to be out there. I grew up in this organization and this field that, you know, the vibe is always really good. It doesn't matter what day, what time is the game, (the fans are) always there to pack and support the team. And like I said, when I was here (at first), we were a losing team, and the field was always still packed, really good support from the fans."

