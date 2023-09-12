Jeimer Candelario to injured list, Alex Canario to return to Cubs: reports

For the second consecutive day, the Chicago Cubs have reportedly had to place one of their key players on the injured list, with infielder Jeimer Candelario out with a back issue.

According to the team, Candelario is dealing with a back issue that knocked him out of Sunday’s series finale with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He will now go on the 10-day injured list, according to multiple reports, but there is no timetable for his return.

Since joining the Cubs at the trade deadline, Candelario has hit five home runs and driven in 16 RBI’s in 118 at-bats, with a .324 on-base percentage in those appearances.

In a corresponding roster move, the Cubs recalled outfielder Alexander Canario from Triple-A Iowa. Canario had been optioned to the minors on Monday when the Cubs called up top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, but it was a short-lived trip, as he’ll now rejoin the big-league club.

Canario was called up in early September, but had only gotten one plate appearance with the Cubs prior to his departure.

In 53 minor league games this season, Canario has nine home runs and 47 RBI’s, and is batting .273 on the year.

The Cubs also lost reliever Adbert Alzolay to the injured list on Monday with a right forearm strain, another blow as they seek their first playoff berth since 202.

