Cubs starter Jordan Wicks left Friday's game against the Cardinals in the second inning with right oblique discomfort, the team announced to reporters.

Kyle Hendricks came out of the bullpen to relieve Wicks.

Wicks got 28 pitches into Friday's game before exiting. He officially ended up having pitched 1.2 innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out two batters.

He's already spent 40 days on the injured list this season with a left forearm injury.

This season, Wicks has pitched six games, holding a 4.44 ERA through five starts. He's struck out 30 batters while walking just 10. He holds a 1.481 WHIP, too.

