In the third inning against the Brewers, the Cubs let their division foe back into the game after posting a 2-0 lead with Justin Steele on the bump.

After the Cubs let the Brewers tie the game in a tough inning, Steele emphatically expressed his frustration at the Cubs dugout while walking off the field.

Justin Steele was not happy as he came off the field after the 3rd inning.



The Cubs made a pair of mistakes and the Brewers tied it at 2. pic.twitter.com/Qg8hhTlOd2 — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) June 29, 2024

The inning started with Sal Frelick singling to left field. He subsequently stole second base after Blake Perkins popped out on a bunt attempt.

Brice Turang reached on a bunt single, allowing Frelick to score from third base and putting Andruw Monasterio on third base. He scored after William Contreras singled to center, tying the game.

Steele threw a wild pitch, allowing Contreras to second. But after striking out both Willy Adames and Christian Yelich in back-to-back at-bats, Steele ended the inning.

That's when he let his team know he wasn't happy with how they were playing.

The frustration is justified on Steele's part. The Cubs made a few defensive mistakes in the inning, allowing the Brewers to come back. And in the big picture, the Cubs slot last place in the NL Central, as they're seven games under .500.

