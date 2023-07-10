Justin Steele won't start MLB All-Star Game for National League

Despite a passionate argument from Chicago Cubs teammate Marcus Stroman, pitcher Justin Steele will not get the start for the National League squad in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.

Steele, selected to the game for the first time in his career, will instead look on as Arizona Diamondbacks stalwart Zac Gallen gets the ball on Tuesday night.

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will start for the American League in the contest.

In 16 starts this season, Steele has posted a 9-2 record and a league-leading 2.56 ERA in 91.1 innings pitched. He has 81 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.062.

He was one of three Cubs elected to the game, along with Stroman and shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Swanson will not appear in the game after being put on the injured list with a bruised heel, and Stroman opted out of participating, citing a need for rest and recuperation after the first half of the season.

Stroman didn’t let his absence from the mound impact his willingness to get on a soapbox for his teammate.

“Justin Steele should be the starter for the NL. Honestly, shouldn’t even be a debate,” he tweeted.

Needless to say, Steele faced some tough competition, and Gallen’s run with the high-flying Diamondbacks surely was tough to overcome. In 19 starts, Gallen has an 11-3 record with a 3.04 ERA, with a 1.05 WHIP and 125 strikeouts in 118.1 innings.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will take place Tuesday night at 7 p.m., and the contest will air on Fox.