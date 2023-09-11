Kris Bryant to return for Rockies vs. Cubs series

Colorado Rockies infielder Kris Bryant has been out of action for nearly two months, but he’ll reportedly return to the mix just in time to battle some old friends.

According to Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post, Bryant will be activated from the injured list Monday ahead of the team’s series against the Chicago Cubs.

Expect Kris Bryant to come off the IL tonight and play for the #Rockies vs. the #Cubs, his former team. — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) September 11, 2023

Bryant has not appeared in a game since July 22, when he was struck on the left hand by a pitch against the Miami Marlins. The pitch broke Bryant’s left index finger, according to the team.

He had previously missed nearly a month this season with a left heel bruise.

Bryant has eight home runs and 23 RBI’s in 243 at-bats with the Rockies this season. Since signing a blockbuster deal in Denver, he has 13 home runs and 37 RBI’s, with a .273 batting average.

He has appeared in seven career games against the Cubs, with a .333 batting average and three RBI’s. He has yet to hit a home run against the team that drafted him.

Bryant won Rookie of the Year honors with the Cubs in 2015, then followed that up with a spectacular 2016 season that saw him win National League MVP honors and help guide the Cubs to a World Series championship.

The Cubs traded Bryant to the San Francisco Giants in 2021.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.