Kyle Hendricks intends to pitch in 2025, per report. Will it be with the Cubs?

Cubs veteran starter Kyle Hendricks says he intends to pitch in 2025, according to a new report from The Athletic.

“Absolutely,” Hendricks said of pitching in 2025, per the report. “I’ll take a step back (once the season ends to) reevaluate and refocus, but I definitely would love to keep pitching."

Hendricks, 34, has only ever played with the Cubs, despite being drafted and playing two minor league seasons for the Rangers. But he's played every MLB game of his career on the North Side.

That might change after this season.

This season, Hendricks will finish the last year of his four-year deal worth $55 million he signed with the Cubs in 2021. The possibility exists that Hendricks and the Cubs can find common ground on a return, per the report. But the way his 2024 season has gone, it wouldn't surprise anyone if he wasn't retained, either.

Hendricks quickly hit the injured list in April with a lower back strain to start the season. He worked out of the bullpen subsequently for about a month. He finished the month of May holding an abysmal 10.16 ERA.

With a couple of starts left in his arsenal this season, Hendrick holds a 4-11 pitching record from 27 appearances and 22 starts. From 118 innings of work, Hendricks maintains a 6.25 ERA and 1.492 WHIP. He's struck out 83 batters while walking 40 this season.

Hendricks is slated to start against the Nationals on Saturday at Wrigley Field. It's possible he could make one more start --- potentially his last --- at Wrigley Field during the season's last weekend.

Could this be it for the last remaining 2016 World Series champion on the Cubs roster? If so, Hendrick is grateful for the support he's received from the Cubs organization.

“I can’t thank them enough,” Hendricks said, according to the story. "It’s on my mind every second of the day. They just kept giving me opportunities that I didn’t deserve, to be honest with you, all the way through this year. So thankful and grateful just to keep going.”

