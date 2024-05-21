After a career-worst start to the season that includes a 10.57 ERA across seven starts with an 0-4 record, former staff ace Kyle Hendricks will now be pitching out of the bullpen, Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters Tuesday.

Kyle Hendricks will pitch out of the bullpen for now, per Craig Counsell. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 21, 2024

The change comes on the heels of an injured list stint that was followed by two starts with mixed results in May.

After allowing just two hits and one run with four walks and five strikeouts against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 12, Hendricks was shelled by the same club at Wrigley Field five days later.

Allowing 11 hits and seven earned runs in 4.2 innings, the start maintained Hendricks' season-long double-digit ERA, leading to the veteran's demotion.

Opting into a $16.5 million deal for 2024, Hendricks has appeared out of the bullpen just once in the regular season across 11 big-league seasons.

Javier Assad and Justin Steele are scheduled to make the first two starts of a three-game set against the Atlanta Braves, with the club yet to announce a starter for Thursday afternoon's contest.

The 26-22 Cubs will begin their series against the 27-17 Braves at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at Wrigley Field, with the teams hoping to get the game in before potentially severe weather moves into the Chicago area.

