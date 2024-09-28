Kyle Hendricks sharp in what may have been Cubs' finale, 3-0 win over Reds

CHICAGO (AP) -- Kyle Hendricks waved to appreciative fans after what may have been his final start for the Cubs, and Chicago beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Saturday as Isaac Paredes and Pete Crow-Armstrong had run-scoring singles in a three-run eighth inning.

Hendricks allowed only only a pair of singles, one an infield hit, and walked two over 7 1/3 innings on an afternoon with a strong wind blowing in from the northeast at Wrigley Field. The 34-year-old right-hander struck out two and retired 11 in a row in one stretch.

A member of the Cubs' 2016 World Series champions, Hendricks can become a free agent after completing a contract worth $70 million over five seasons. He was hugged by teammates before leaving the mound, then got an ovation from the crowd of 38,180. He came out of the dugout after the game to wave to fans.

Dansby Swanson doubled off Buck Farmer (3-2) starting the eighth. Justin Wilson relieved, Cody Bellinger singled and Seiya Suzuki was intentionally walked.

Paredes pinch hit and looped a single to center to drive in the first run. After Pete Crow-Armstrong's RBI single, Mike Tauchman drew a bases-loaded walk.

Tyson Milller (5-1) got two outs in the eighth, and Porter Hodge pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save in 12 chances, finishing a three-hitter.

Cincinnati has lost five in a row. The Reds were shut out for the 16th time and held to three hits or fewer for the 20th time.

Reds starter Rhett Lowder allowed three hits in five innings. The 22-year-old right-hander, the seventh overall pick in last year's amateur draft, debuted on Aug. 30 and went 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA in six starts. He struck out 22 and walked 14 in 30 2/3 innings, and he didn't allow a home run.

TRAINER担 ROOM

Cubs: Suzuki was 2 for 2 with two walks as a DH after missing two games with a sprained right ankle.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Hunter Greene (9-5, 2.83) will start Sunday's season finale.

