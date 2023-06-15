Trending
Marcus Stroman, Cubs look to sweep Pirates at Wrigley Field Thursday

By Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the final game of a three-game series. The Cubs can sweep the series with a victory.

Chicago has a 30-37 record overall and a 17-16 record in home games. Cubs pitchers have a collective 4.15 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 34-32 record overall and a 16-16 record in road games. The Pirates have gone 18-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with 14 home runs while slugging .473. Christopher Morel is 5-for-28 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 15 doubles, five triples and four home runs for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 9-for-31 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by one run

Pirates: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

