Marcus Stroman removed from Cubs game with finger issue

Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals due to an issue with the index finger on his pitching hand.

Stroman, who came into the game leading the National League in ERA and had a 9-4 record on the season, was removed from the contest in the bottom of the fourth inning after an RBI single by Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

After he delivered the pitch, Stroman was seen flexing and shaking his pitching hand, and after a brief conversation with Cubs trainers and manager David Ross, he left the mound.

Michael Fulmer came into the game to replace Stroman.

According to the Cubs, Stroman is dealing with a blister on the index finger of his right hand. He is day-to-day, and will be evaluated Monday.